    Fort Stewart Soldiers prepare to assist in border security mission

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Camron Hicks 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 549th Military Police Company, 16th Military Police Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepare for rapid deployment along the Southern Border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (Dept. of Defense photo by Pfc. Camron Hicks)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 14:54
    Photo ID: 8844024
    VIRIN: 250125-A-NM002-2647
    Resolution: 5504x4480
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Soldiers prepare to assist in border security mission, by PFC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

