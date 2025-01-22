Fort Stewart Soldiers prepare to assist in border security mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 549th Military Police Company, 16th Military Police Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepare for rapid deployment along the Southern Border in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (Dept. of Defense photo by Pfc. Camron Hicks)