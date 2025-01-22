Mudbugs Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Bomb Squadron combat systems officer, explains the capabilites of the B-52H Stratofortress to players on the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team in a hangar at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The B-52’s long-range strike abilities and versatility with weapon carrying give visitors an insight to its significance in the 2nd Bomb Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)