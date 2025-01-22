Mudbugs Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gabe Jarema, 20th Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, breaks down the functions of a B-52H Stratofortress to members of the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. Base visits with members of the local community provide an opportunity for Airmen to educate the public on the 2nd Bomb Wing’s long-range strike mission in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)