    Mudbugs Visit

    BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jerry Tackett, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons systems officer, watches as players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team climb up into the interior of a B-52H Stratofortress in a hangar at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The team’s visit allowed for an opportunity to view the B-52 in depth and learn about the purpose of Barksdale AFB’s mission and importance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)

