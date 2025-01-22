Mudbugs Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jerry Tackett, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons systems officer, watches as players from the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team climb up into the interior of a B-52H Stratofortress in a hangar at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 15, 2025. The team’s visit allowed for an opportunity to view the B-52 in depth and learn about the purpose of Barksdale AFB’s mission and importance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)