Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the press upon his arrival at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 10:09
    Photo ID: 8843637
    VIRIN: 250127-D-PM193-1159
    Resolution: 7999x5333
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 51
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon
    SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Hegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download