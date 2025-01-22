Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the press upon his arrival at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 10:09
|Photo ID:
|8843637
|VIRIN:
|250127-D-PM193-1159
|Resolution:
|7999x5333
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|51
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Hegseth Arrives at the Pentagon [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.