Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Sergeant Major of the Army visits Soldiers in Germany

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Sergeant Major of the Army visits Soldiers in Germany

    MAINZ-KASTEL, GERMANY

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Wiemer visits Soldiers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task force and rewards them with a personalized coin. The Soldiers are receiving recognition because of their efforts at the unit at Mainz Kastel, Wiesbaden, January 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by SSG. Rajheem Dixon / 2nd Multi Domain Task Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 8843472
    VIRIN: 250127-A-IU004-1003
    Resolution: 6877x5464
    Size: 15.66 MB
    Location: MAINZ-KASTEL, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sergeant Major of the Army visits Soldiers in Germany, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download