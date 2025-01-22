The Sergeant Major of the Army visits Soldiers in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Wiemer visits Soldiers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task force and rewards them with a personalized coin. The Soldiers are receiving recognition because of their efforts at the unit at Mainz Kastel, Wiesbaden, January 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by SSG. Rajheem Dixon / 2nd Multi Domain Task Force)