    Carrier Air Wing Two Participates in DACT with the Royal Malaysian Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

    Carrier Air Wing Two Participates in DACT with the Royal Malaysian Air Force

    MALAYSIA

    01.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    MALAYSIA (Jan. 24, 2025) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, front, an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, rear center, and a pair F-35C Lightning IIs, assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Carrier Air Wing two (CVW-2), fly in formation with a pair of Royal Malaysian Air Force SU-30MKMs during a Dissimilar Air Combat Training (DACT) in Malaysian air space, Jan. 24, 2025. The U.S. and Malaysia work together as comprehensive partners, enhancing combined air warfare capabilities and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 8842904
    VIRIN: 250124-N-MU039-2002
    Resolution: 4405x2932
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MY
    This work, Carrier Air Wing Two Participates in DACT with the Royal Malaysian Air Force [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

