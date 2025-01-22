U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 18, 2025) A U.S. Navy Operation’s Specialist stands watch in the Combat Information Center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during an integrated training team drill in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8842832
|VIRIN:
|250118-N-HF194-1006
|Resolution:
|5591x3727
|Size:
|815.6 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.