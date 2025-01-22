Gettysburg's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy Seaman signals to the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 05:50
Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
