U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105), a 140-foot ice-breaking tug homeported

in Cleveland, Ohio arrives on scene to assist the beset vessel Manitoulin near Buffalo, New York, on Lake Erie, Jan. 25, 2025. The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley is also on-scene conducting ice breaking operations to assist the Manitoulin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Detroit)