    LCAC Operations aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) [Image 1 of 2]

    LCAC Operations aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Ensign Nicole Babbitt 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    250117-N-EI111-1017 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2025) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) approaches amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during amphibious operations in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Nicole E. Babbitt)

