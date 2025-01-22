Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfare Center Personnel Donate More Than 200 Toys During Annual Drive

    OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Showing off the more than 200 toys donated by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division personnel for the 2024 Toys for Tots drive are (from left) Fire Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class (FC1) Wesley Mathewson, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Boyi Shi, Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Hollen, FC1 Chloe Lane and FC1 Frank Ware, Dec. 9 in the lobby of the command’s leadership office. Shi coordinated the warfare center’s toy drive on behalf of the Petty Officer Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    This work, Warfare Center Personnel Donate More Than 200 Toys During Annual Drive, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

