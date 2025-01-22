Warfare Center Personnel Donate More Than 200 Toys During Annual Drive

Showing off the more than 200 toys donated by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division personnel for the 2024 Toys for Tots drive are (from left) Fire Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class (FC1) Wesley Mathewson, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Boyi Shi, Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Hollen, FC1 Chloe Lane and FC1 Frank Ware, Dec. 9 in the lobby of the command’s leadership office. Shi coordinated the warfare center’s toy drive on behalf of the Petty Officer Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
