Warfare Center Personnel Donate More Than 200 Toys During Annual Drive

Photo By Jhon Parsons | Showing off the more than 200 toys donated by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division personnel for the 2024 Toys for Tots drive are (from left) Fire Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class (FC1) Wesley Mathewson, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Boyi Shi, Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Hollen, FC1 Chloe Lane and FC1 Frank Ware, Dec. 9 in the lobby of the command's leadership office. Shi coordinated the warfare center's toy drive on behalf of the Petty Officer Association. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

Workforce members from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division is Oxnard, California, once again answered the call to benefit local families in need during the holiday season by donating more than 200 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.



“This year’s Toys for Tots saw an amazing final count of 211 toys,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Boyi Shi, who coordinated the command toy drive on behalf of the Petty Officer Association.



“Both service members and civilian counterparts were actively involved in supporting this event,” he said. “Driving a golf cart to pick up full loads of toys every week made me excited and appreciative.”



Shi was assisted this year by Fire Controlman Petty Officer 1st Class (FC1) Wesley Mathewson, Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Hollen, FC1 Chloe Lane and FC1 Frank Ware.



“I want to say thanks to everyone for their hard work and dedication,” Shi said. “Our contribution truly made a difference, showing our care, kindness and support while giving back to the community as the entire NSWC Port Hueneme Division.”



For the countywide toy drive, Jennyfer Lemonnier, owner of Breakers Stereo and Performance in Oxnard and longtime Toys for Tots volunteer, coordinated the campaign for the fourth year.



Lemonnier said despite the fluctuating economy, overall donations were about the same as the previous year, coming in around 24,000 toys collected.



She said more than 150 nonprofits, including local churches, and 90 individual families received toys from the drive, which began in October and wrapped up on Dec. 9.



Lemonnier has four large bays at her attached warehouse, and this year she again dedicated them to housing toys for needy children.



“We had about the same amount of toys donated as last year, but a lot of toy drives brought their toys to us around the same time so they really clumped up and we had to expand to all four bays for a couple of weeks,” she explained.



She once again praised her team members at Breakers Stereo for donating their time to help sort and store the toys.



“I get a lot of joy being able to give,” she said. “I was one of those kids that stood in line once upon a time to get a free toy, so it’s a full circle moment for me.”



Lemonnier also expressed her gratitude to NSWC PHD for its continued support of the annual toy drive.



“You guys are always willing to help,” she said. “It’s nice having people who are on board with the same mission. We appreciate everything you do.



“It’s amazing that throughout the ups and downs of the economy that this program has kept going and people have been selfless,” she added. “It’s a testament to us as a community that despite our own difficulties, we still reach out to those children in need to make their holidays a happy one.”