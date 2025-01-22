WAYNE E. MEYER CONDUCTS NAVY-WIDE ADVANCEMENT EXAM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Personnel Specialist Candelario Contraras, from Austin, Texas, proctors the E-7 Navy-wide Advancement Exam held on the messdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 16, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)