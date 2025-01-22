Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores, 20th Fighter Wing religious affairs specialist, poses for a photo in the Palmetto Chapel after winning the Weasel of the Week award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Jan. 17, 2025. The Weasel of the Week award at the 20th FW recognizes outstanding Airmen who exemplify excellence, dedication, and the spirit of the Wild Weasel mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)