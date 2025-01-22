U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores, 20th Fighter Wing religious affairs specialist, poses for a photo in the Palmetto Chapel after winning the Weasel of the Week award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Jan. 17, 2025. The Weasel of the Week award at the 20th FW recognizes outstanding Airmen who exemplify excellence, dedication, and the spirit of the Wild Weasel mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8841210
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-AM378-1060
|Resolution:
|5134x3416
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores, by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
