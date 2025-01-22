Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores, 20th Fighter Wing religious affairs specialist, poses for a photo in the Palmetto Chapel after winning the Weasel of the Week award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Jan. 17, 2025. The Weasel of the Week award at the 20th FW recognizes outstanding Airmen who exemplify excellence, dedication, and the spirit of the Wild Weasel mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 8841210
    VIRIN: 250117-F-AM378-1060
    Resolution: 5134x3416
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jacob Flores, by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHAW AFB
    20TH FIGHTER WING
    TEAM SHAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download