USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership addresses Mission Support and Maintenance Strategy Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, meets with senior leaders from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa for the 2025 USAFE-AFAFRICA Mission Support and Maintenance Group Strategy Conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The conference was a two-day group discussion led by senior leaders within USAFE-AFAFRICA, covering topics such as great power competition, operational planning, agile combat employment and personnel management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)