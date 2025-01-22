Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership addresses Mission Support and Maintenance Strategy Conference [Image 10 of 10]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership addresses Mission Support and Maintenance Strategy Conference

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, meets with senior leaders from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa for the 2025 USAFE-AFAFRICA Mission Support and Maintenance Group Strategy Conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The conference was a two-day group discussion led by senior leaders within USAFE-AFAFRICA, covering topics such as great power competition, operational planning, agile combat employment and personnel management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

