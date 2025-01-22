U.S. Air Force Maj Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, meets with senior leaders from U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa for the 2025 USAFE-AFAFRICA Mission Support and Maintenance Group Strategy Conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025. The conference was a two-day group discussion led by senior leaders within USAFE-AFAFRICA, covering topics such as great power competition, operational planning, agile combat employment and personnel management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8841100
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-TO537-1142
|Resolution:
|5822x3874
|Size:
|14.99 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA leadership addresses Mission Support and Maintenance Strategy Conference [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.