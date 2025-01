Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Stephan Dailey mans the helm as Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches the motor vessel MANITOULIN in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. Dailey's hometown is Cleveland, Ohio only a few hours away from Buffalo, New York where they were breaking ice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)