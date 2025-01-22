Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Receives 1-503 Infantry Battalion Colors During Change of Command Ceremony Jan. 23, 2025, at Caserma Ederle, Italy
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny J. Lua)
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joskanny Lua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.