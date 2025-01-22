Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Receives 1-503 Infantry Battalion Colors During Change of Command Ceremony Jan. 23, 2025, at Caserma Ederle, Italy

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny J. Lua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 06:08
    Photo ID: 8840927
    VIRIN: 250123-A-VS161-9102
    Resolution: 2394x3591
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joskanny Lua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion
    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion
    Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Skysoldiers #StrongerTogether #Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download