Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Assumes Leadership of 1-503 Infantry Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor O. Petsch Receives 1-503 Infantry Battalion Colors During Change of Command Ceremony Jan. 23, 2025, at Caserma Ederle, Italy



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny J. Lua)