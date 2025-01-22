Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz awards NCO, Marine of the quarter [Image 5 of 5]

    Camp Blaz awards NCO, Marine of the quarter

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Phillip Sandifier Jr., company first sergeant, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, award Cpl. Brayden Daniel, combat photographer, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, a Meritorious Mast for earning the title of Non-commissioned Officer of the Quarter on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 17, 2024. Daniel performed his duties beyond expectations and was recognized as an example for other Marines to emulate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

