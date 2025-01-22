Pasadena Church East Campus Community Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2025) - FEMA, other agencies and volunteers attend the Eaton/Altadena Fire Community Town Hall. The town hall Provided a space for action and support for fire survivors in the Altadena and Eaton Canyon communities. Offering legal guidance, resources, and emotional support to help affected individuals navigate recovery and compensation.