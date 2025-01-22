Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: U.S. and ROKAF conduct bilateral training

    Stronger Together: U.S. and ROKAF conduct bilateral training

    GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nick Romano, 607th Air Support Operations Group director of operations, reviews a chart during bilateral training at Pilsung Range in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. TACPs direct airstrikes and close air support from the ground using various methods of communication with the pilots in the air. This bilateral training ensures readiness and combined strength between allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8840468
    VIRIN: 250115-F-PT849-1174
    Resolution: 5209x3256
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: GANGWON PROVINCE, KR
    This work, Stronger Together: U.S. and ROKAF conduct bilateral training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    ROKAF
    25th FS
    A-10
    Pilsung Range
    F-15K Slam Eagle

