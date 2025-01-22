Stronger Together: U.S. and ROKAF conduct bilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nick Romano, 607th Air Support Operations Group director of operations, reviews a chart during bilateral training at Pilsung Range in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea, Jan. 15, 2025. TACPs direct airstrikes and close air support from the ground using various methods of communication with the pilots in the air. This bilateral training ensures readiness and combined strength between allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)