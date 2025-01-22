Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jump Into The Night: Arctic Angels Conduct an Airborne Operation for JPMRC 25-02

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, packs his parachute after jumping onto Buffalo Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 at Donnelly Training Area, outside of Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. JPMRC 25-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    Alaska
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    joint forcible entry operation
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

