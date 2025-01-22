Jump Into The Night: Arctic Angels Conduct an Airborne Operation for JPMRC 25-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, packs his parachute after jumping onto Buffalo Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 at Donnelly Training Area, outside of Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. JPMRC 25-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)