The Office of Warfighting Advantage conducts training on the San Diego waterfront.

James L. Moser from the Office of Warfighting Advantage conducted Get Real Get Better (GRGB) training today for all Officers and Chief Petty Officers attached to COMNAVSURFPAC's sea and shore activities.



The training, provided across three sessions, was attended by over 1,500 warfighters from our waterfront wardrooms and CPO messes! Attendees discussed improving problem-solving skills across all levels of the chain of command through developing a GRGB mindset. US Navy Photo by FORCM Larry Lynch (Released)