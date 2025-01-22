Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Office of Warfighting Advantage conducts training on the San Diego waterfront.

    The Office of Warfighting Advantage conducts training on the San Diego waterfront.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    James L. Moser from the Office of Warfighting Advantage conducted Get Real Get Better (GRGB) training today for all Officers and Chief Petty Officers attached to COMNAVSURFPAC's sea and shore activities. 

    The training, provided across three sessions, was attended by over 1,500 warfighters from our waterfront wardrooms and CPO messes!  Attendees discussed improving problem-solving skills across all levels of the chain of command through developing a GRGB mindset. US Navy Photo by FORCM Larry Lynch (Released)

    San Diego
    GRGB
    get real get better. SURFPAC

