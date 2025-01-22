Despite a base closure due to inclement weather, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Sailors at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, worked through the cold January 22, 2025, to ensure the USS Lassen (DDG 82) could get underway as scheduled. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8839621
|VIRIN:
|250122-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.