Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82) [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82)

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Despite a base closure due to inclement weather, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Sailors at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, worked through the cold January 22, 2025, to ensure the USS Lassen (DDG 82) could get underway as scheduled. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 8839621
    VIRIN: 250122-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82)
    NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors supply USS Lassen (DDG 82)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download