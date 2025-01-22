USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In 2004 while working on his practicum for his master’s degree in counseling, Cody Butler, USAG Benelux Chief of Fitness, had some great mentors who saw the value in movement and exercise to improve mental health. While finishing his degree, he was working as a personal trainer; when he started pulling his knowledge and experience of fitness to improve his clients’ mental well-being, he found his passion.