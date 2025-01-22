Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    01.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    In 2004 while working on his practicum for his master’s degree in counseling, Cody Butler, USAG Benelux Chief of Fitness, had some great mentors who saw the value in movement and exercise to improve mental health. While finishing his degree, he was working as a personal trainer; when he started pulling his knowledge and experience of fitness to improve his clients’ mental well-being, he found his passion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 04:34
    Photo ID: 8839410
    VIRIN: 250123-A-A0949-1001
    Resolution: 1961x2615
    Size: 883.17 KB
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    MWR
    Sports and Fitness
    USAG Benelux
    IMCOM Europe
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download