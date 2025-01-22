USAG Benelux Spotlight: Cody Butler

Courtesy Photo | In 2004 while working on his practicum for his master’s degree in counseling, Cody...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In 2004 while working on his practicum for his master’s degree in counseling, Cody Butler, USAG Benelux Chief of Fitness, had some great mentors who saw the value in movement and exercise to improve mental health. While finishing his degree, he was working as a personal trainer; when he started pulling his knowledge and experience of fitness to improve his clients’ mental well-being, he found his passion. see less | View Image Page

[Editor’s Note: In this series, we are shining a light on our workforce in and around the Benelux. This Spotlight is on Cody Butler, USAG Benelux Chief of Fitness, who uses his experience in counseling to improve the mental and physical well-being of his clients.]



CHIEVRES, Belgium - In 2004 while working on his practicum for his master’s degree in counseling, Cody Butler, USAG Benelux Chief of Fitness, had some great mentors who helped him see the value in movement and exercise to improve mental health. Since he was working as a personal trainer while finishing his degree, he started using his knowledge of fitness to improve his clients’ mental well-being.



“As a 23-year-old, I didn’t know what I was going to do, I was trying to find my path in life. I knew what felt natural, I knew what I was passionate about. By the time I finished my degree in counseling, I realized how much I was curious about people. I enjoyed being a part of the process of helping my clients improve both mentally and physically. Then that just launched naturally to starting a fitness company that revolved around group fitness, personal training and contracting out to larger companies.”



After 20 years in the fitness industry, 18 of them spent owning and operating his own company, he wanted to do something different - to continue his career path but with new challenges. Working for the U.S. military gave him that opportunity.



“Being here in the Benelux, one thing that I was not able to comprehend before coming was how amazing a community I would find. It’s been a great experience to not only see my US counterparts but to work with individuals from different countries under one roof. To be able to lead and create programs for such a diverse community has been incredible.”



In life, there are a lot of surprises, twists and turns and challenges that shape us. For Cody, being flexible when those things happened, using them to figure out the next step is how he found his path in life, and his passions – helping others and creating a community.



This Spotlight series will continue to tell the stories of our workforce in and around the Benelux. We are the Army’s home - we are IMCOM