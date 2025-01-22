Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA Hosts Multinational Sports Event

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CJTF-HOA Hosts Multinational Sports Event

    DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A multinational sports event takes place at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa seeks to maintain a positive relationship and build cohesiveness with Allies and partners in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 05:54
    Photo ID: 8839403
    VIRIN: 210115-F-NR948-1038
    Resolution: 7962x4660
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Hosts Multinational Sports Event, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CJTF-HOA hosts Multinational Sports Event with partner nations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download