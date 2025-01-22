CJTF-HOA Hosts Multinational Sports Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A multinational sports event takes place at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa seeks to maintain a positive relationship and build cohesiveness with Allies and partners in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)