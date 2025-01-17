CJTF-HOA hosts Multinational Sports Event with partner nations

Command Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) hosted several partner nations to participate in a soccer tournament on January 15, 2025.



Teams included members from Djibouti, Japan, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, South Korea as well as three U.S. teams from Camp Lemonnier. The event not only brought soccer players together to compete for a win but also fostered comradery and collaboration through teamwork.



“Much like in our military profession, victory on the field depends on our ability to communicate, work together and adapt to changing situations to move forward in pursuit of a common goal,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, commanding general of CJTF-HOA.



The tournament consisted of three rounds, including semi-finals and finals. In between matches, the teams played lawn games, warmed up together, enjoyed refreshments and friendly conversations.



Italian soccer team member and Legal Advisor, Matteo, spoke on the importance of these events.



“It helps foster our relationship in both a professional point of view and personal point of view. It’s a great chance for an exchange of cultural ideas, and it is another way for us to cooperate and collaborate on every single level.”



For most of the players, this isn’t a new sport as many have connections to soccer.



For Matteo, soccer has been a part of his life since he was three years old. His fondest memories were when he went to soccer games as a kid with his father, and watched Ronaldo LuÍs Nazário de Lima play for Brazil in the Milan stadium.



Another team member also shared similar sentiments, recanting how much the sport and togetherness meant to him.



U.S. Army Sgt. Marvens Ravix, on the Task Force Associator team, shared his favorite memories of soccer were before he immigrated to the United States. He would often play soccer with other kids in Haiti, barefooted and equipment-less in the streets, just them and the love of the game.



The tournament ended with the U.S. Camp Lemonnier Djibouti team placing first, with Djibouti second and Task Force Associator, another Camp Lemonnier team placing third.



“Today’s games are not just a chance to enjoy friendly competition and test our physical ability, but to strengthen our bonds of friendship and just enjoy the day together,” said Cashman.



It was evident that all the players showed great sportsmanship and had fun, not just scoring goals against the other team, but celebrating in playing the game with some new found friends.

