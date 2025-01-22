405th AFSB virtual townhall emphasizes importance of local national workforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 400 local national employees from Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands and Belgium participated in the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s local national employee virtual townhall Jan. 22. The townhall was facilitated by Christine Schneider, the 405th AFSB labor advisor, and led by the 405th AFSB deputy to the commander, James “Mac” McGinnis. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic)