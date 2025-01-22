Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB virtual townhall emphasizes importance of local national workforce

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    405th AFSB virtual townhall emphasizes importance of local national workforce

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    More than 400 local national employees from Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands and Belgium participated in the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s local national employee virtual townhall Jan. 22. The townhall was facilitated by Christine Schneider, the 405th AFSB labor advisor, and led by the 405th AFSB deputy to the commander, James “Mac” McGinnis. (U.S. Army courtesy graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 8839378
    VIRIN: 250123-A-A4479-9207
    Resolution: 2651x1976
    Size: 920.14 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB virtual townhall emphasizes importance of local national workforce, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB virtual townhall emphasizes importance of local national workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download