4th Marines ACVs Arrive at Sasebo Port         

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Soto guides an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto the Stern Landing Vessel at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The SLV is a Marine Corps-contracted watercraft modified for beach loading and off-loading used to inform future designs of littoral mobility capabilities. Soto, a native of California, is an Assault Amphibious Vehicle crewmember with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)