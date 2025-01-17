U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Soto guides an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto the Stern Landing Vessel at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The SLV is a Marine Corps-contracted watercraft modified for beach loading and off-loading used to inform future designs of littoral mobility capabilities. Soto, a native of California, is an Assault Amphibious Vehicle crewmember with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8838100
|VIRIN:
|250114-M-KH244-2105
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marines ACVs Arrive at Sasebo Port [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.