    4th Marines ACVs Arrive at Sasebo Port   [Image 11 of 11]

    JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Soto guides an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto the Stern Landing Vessel at Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The SLV is a Marine Corps-contracted watercraft modified for beach loading and off-loading used to inform future designs of littoral mobility capabilities. Soto, a native of California, is an Assault Amphibious Vehicle crewmember with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)  

    This work, 4th Marines ACVs Arrive at Sasebo Port   [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    USS Rushmore
    Amphibious Operations
    3d MARDIV
    Stern Landing Vessel 
    ACVs

