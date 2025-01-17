Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Courtney Johnson 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    MLK Commemoration March participants march around the Camp Humphreys post

    (US Army photo by Capt. Courtney Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 8837935
    VIRIN: 250121-A-CV931-8744
    Resolution: 1104x804
    Size: 146.72 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Courtney Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download