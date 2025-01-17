Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essex Coining [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Sahabettin Cimbat, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), is coined by Capt. Robert Heely, commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, for his efforts in helping maintain base security, Jan. 14, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    TAGS

    Navy
    NavalBaseSanDiego
    USPacificFleet
    USSEssex_LHD2
    irongator

