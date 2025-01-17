Essex Coining

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Sahabettin Cimbat, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), is coined by Capt. Robert Heely, commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, for his efforts in helping maintain base security, Jan. 14, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)