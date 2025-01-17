COMACC Visits IDANG

Leaders from the Idaho Air National
Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing listen and ask
questions during a roundtable discussion
with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach,
commander of Air Combat Command,
and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC
command chief, at Gowen Field, Boise,
Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. The roundtable
allowed wing leaders to directly engage
with ACC leadership on concerns and
topics affecting Airmen in the wing. (U.S.
Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt.
Mercedee Wilds)
