COMACC Visits IDANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the Idaho Air National

Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing listen and ask

questions during a roundtable discussion

with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach,

commander of Air Combat Command,

and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC

command chief, at Gowen Field, Boise,

Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. The roundtable

allowed wing leaders to directly engage

with ACC leadership on concerns and

topics affecting Airmen in the wing. (U.S.

Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt.

Mercedee Wilds)