    COMACC Visits IDANG [Image 9 of 9]

    COMACC Visits IDANG

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Leaders from the Idaho Air National
    Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing listen and ask
    questions during a roundtable discussion
    with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach,
    commander of Air Combat Command,
    and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC
    command chief, at Gowen Field, Boise,
    Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. The roundtable
    allowed wing leaders to directly engage
    with ACC leadership on concerns and
    topics affecting Airmen in the wing. (U.S.
    Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt.
    Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    COMACC
    Idaho Air National Guard

