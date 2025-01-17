U.S. Army Bands support the 60th Presidential Inauguration

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets perform during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The Herald Trumpets performed "Brass and Glory," an original piece composed in honor of the new commander in chief. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|01.20.2025
|01.21.2025 15:29
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
