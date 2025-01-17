Jaysen Torres takes a shot during a basketball game against Carlisle Middle School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Jan. 16. Hanscom School won 44 to 34. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 09:08
|Photo ID:
|8836832
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-RK751-1311
|Resolution:
|3464x2309
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom defeats Carlisle 44 to 34 [Image 2 of 2], by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.