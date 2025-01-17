USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 20, 2025) – Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Joslyn Ortega, of San Antonio, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, conducts maintenance on an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 20, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)