    Illinois Army National Guard Service Members Stand Vigilant in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Illinois Army National Guard soldier, Spc. Abigail Jones, right, and Sgt. Denise Jaimes, 933rd Military Police Company stand vigilant in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 14:54
