    South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia [Image 4 of 4]

    South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Adam Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    From left to right, Sgt. Cameron Powell, Spc. Seth Adams, and Spc. Travis Caulder, members of Bravo Company, 1-118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, stop for a photo while providing security for a political demonstration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 8835980
    VIRIN: 250119-A-RT845-6044
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Provides Security for Political Demonstration as Part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

