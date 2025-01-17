Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA, Small Business Administration, and Cal Fire speak at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Community event. [Image 3 of 7]

    FEMA, Small Business Administration, and Cal Fire speak at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Community event.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pasadena, CA (January 19, 2025) - FEMA, Small Business Administration, and Cal Fire speak at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Community event in Pasadena, California.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 8835733
    VIRIN: 250120-O-AB413-3591
    Resolution: 4733x3155
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    LAWildfires25

