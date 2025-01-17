101 CAB Deployment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), attend a deployment ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 18, 2025. The 101st CAB is deploying to the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)