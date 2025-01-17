Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 10]

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Gen. Steven Nordhaus (left), Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks with Col. Brad Pierson, commander of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, during a lunch with service members assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    This work, Chief of National Guard Bureau Shares Meal with Service Members Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

