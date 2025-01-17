USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250119-N-FS097-1224 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 19, 2025) Pilots inside an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, prepare to take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 19, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)