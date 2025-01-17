Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-02 Medevac Rehearsal [Image 1 of 2]

    JPMRC 25-02 Medevac Rehearsal

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. makenna tilton 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, prepare to load a simulated casualty on a litter onto a Field Litter Ambulance as part of a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is a display of the division's ability to survive and thrive in the Arctic, and the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to fight and win our nation’s wars anywhere. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    medevac
    Alaska
    Arctic
    blackhawk
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

