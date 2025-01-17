JPMRC 25-02 Medevac Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, prepare to load a simulated casualty on a litter onto a Field Litter Ambulance as part of a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is a display of the division's ability to survive and thrive in the Arctic, and the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to fight and win our nation’s wars anywhere. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)