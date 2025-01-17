Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Kalbach, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Interviewed by Press Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Pfc. Connor Kalbach, 1067th Composite Truck Company, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) is interviewed by the American Broadcasting Company in Washington, D.C., Jan 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

