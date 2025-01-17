Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia Share a Laugh at D.C. Armory [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia Share a Laugh at D.C. Armory

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia share a laugh at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 8834874
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-RM409-1115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia Share a Laugh at D.C. Armory [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

