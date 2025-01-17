Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers Gear Up to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 12 of 13]

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers Gear Up to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Army soldiers from various Virginia National Guard units prepare for departure to Washington, D.C., to be part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC), Jan. 16, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

