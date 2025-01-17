Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Speaks at Navy League Honolulu Council Annual Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250116-N-EI510-1005 HONOLULU (Jan. 16, 2024) — Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, addresses members and guests of the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council at Ala Moana Hotel during their annual members meeting, Jan. 16, 2025. The Navy League of the United States, founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt, is a nonprofit civilian, educational, and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)