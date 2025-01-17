Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony, Jan 16, 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony, Jan 16, 2025

    JOINT BASE MYER - HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Family, friends and senior U.S. military members attend the Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony inside Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 16, 2025. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the ceremony in honor of all that President Biden has done for the U.S. military during his tenure in office. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gabriel J. Bacchus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony, Jan 16, 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Gabriel Bacchus-Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

