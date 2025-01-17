Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony, Jan 16, 2025

Family, friends and senior U.S. military members attend the Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony inside Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 16, 2025. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted the ceremony in honor of all that President Biden has done for the U.S. military during his tenure in office. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gabriel J. Bacchus)
