    Secretary Austin final Pentagon departure [Image 6 of 14]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with pentagon staff members during a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 8834339
    VIRIN: 250117-D-XI929-4006
    Resolution: 3016x1657
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin final Pentagon departure [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    SecDefAustin

