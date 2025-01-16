Weasel of the Week: 20th Contracting Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shaun Gann, 20th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. Gann led his team in planning, evaluating and negotiating contracts to meet pressing infrastructure demands at an accelerated rate, ensuring the installation and its personnel remained mission ready without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)