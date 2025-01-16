Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel of the Week: 20th Contracting Squadron

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shaun Gann, 20th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. Gann led his team in planning, evaluating and negotiating contracts to meet pressing infrastructure demands at an accelerated rate, ensuring the installation and its personnel remained mission ready without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

